PM Modi to meet chief ministers tomorrow via video-conferencing to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact with chief ministers of various states via video conference on Monday to discuss India's ongoing battle to contain the deadly disease and to chart out the plan of action for further easing of restrictions and phased commencement of economic activities.

Modi is likely to take feedback from the chief ministers of various states to discuss the next stage of the exit from the nationwide lockdown which was imposed on March 24.

Modi's meeting with the chief ministers of the states will be the fifth one since the coronavirus outbreak.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along some other senior officials are expected to be present in the meeting with the Prime Minister.

The MHA last week had issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), green and orange zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the green and orange zones.

For the extended period of lockdown, it issued new guidelines to allow special trains, buses for the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places.

Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in view of the COVID-19 outbreak on March 24 which was subsequently extended two times till May 3 and May 17.