Abhishek Kumar proposes to Ayesha Khan, netizens react to actors' viral reel: 'Yeh Mannara se better lag rahi hai'

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Gurugram Metro Rail today: Check list of 27 stations, total length and more

Dwarka Expressway will also be connected to this metro route by creating a station near Sector 101.

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 06:30 AM IST

The much-awaited Gurugram Metro Rail project is set to begin on Friday, February 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of the Rs 5,450 crore project. The project will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge into the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City. The elevated metro corridor will be 28.5km long and will have 27 stations. Dwarka Expressway will also be connected to this metro route by creating a station near Sector 101.

The ceremony comes days after the Haryana government formed the Haryana Metro Rail Corporation (HMRC) on the lines of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) will execute the Gurugram Metro extension project from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City Gurugram in a 28.5km loop. The new metro rail link from Millennium City Centre to Cyber City will consist of 27 metro stations. Check list of stations below:

  1. HUDA City Centre
  2. Sector 45
  3. Cyber Park
  4. Sector 47
  5. Subhash Chowk
  6. Sector 48
  7. Sector 72A
  8. Hero Honda Chowk
  9. Udyog Vihar Phase 6
  10. Sector 10
  11. Sector 37
  12. Basai Village
  13. Sector 101
  14. Sector 9
  15. Sector 7
  16. Sector 4
  17. Sector 5
  18. Ashok Vihar
  19. Sector 3
  20. Bajghera Road
  21. Palam Vihar Extension
  22. Palam Vihar
  23. Sector 23A
  24. Sector 22
  25. Udyog Vihar Phase 4
  26. Udyog Vihar Phase 5
  27. Cyber City

In June 2023, the Centre approved metro connectivity between the two places. This new metro link will bolster connectivity within Gurugram as well as with the railways and airways.

READ | Noida news: Section 144 imposed in city, police on alert, know why

