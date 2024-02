Noida news: Section 144 imposed in city, police on alert, know why

Restrictions under CrPC Section 144 will be implemented in Noida on Friday.

Noida news: The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has imposed Section 144 in the entire district in view of Bharat Bandh call by United Kisan Morcha on Friday. Noida Police has been put on alert. Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is used to prohibit assemblies of four or more individuals.

