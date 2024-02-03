Twitter
India

PM Modi to launch power projects worth over Rs 28,900 crore in Odisha today

The new plant will use ultra-supercritical technology, have three times the capacity of the old TTPS plant, and benefit states like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Assam.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 06:12 AM IST

Edited by

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate two power projects in Odisha on February 3, with a total investment of Rs 28,978 crore. The projects include the Darlipali Super Thermal Power Station (2x800 MW) and NSPCL Rourkela PP Expansion Project (1x250 MW). The foundation stone for NTPC’s Talcher Thermal Power Project (2x660 MW) will also be laid during the visit.

The Darlipali STPP, located in Sundergarh district, will use highly efficient technology to provide low-cost power to states like Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Sikkim. The NSPCL Rourkela project aims to supply reliable power to Rourkela Steel Plant. The Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III, is being developed by NTPC within the old TTPS plant premises in Angul district.

The new plant will use ultra-supercritical technology, have three times the capacity of the old TTPS plant, and benefit states like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Assam. The project focuses on environmental features to reduce coal consumption and CO2 emissions.

These projects will create job opportunities and improve infrastructure in the region, including roads, drainage, transportation, and communication facilities. NTPC has also initiated community development programs in surrounding villages, covering education, drinking water, sanitation, health, women empowerment, and rural sports. Additionally, the company has established a medical college-cum-hospital in Sundergarh.

 

 

