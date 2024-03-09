PM Modi to inaugurate Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh today

The completion of the Sela tunnel underscores India's efforts to bolster border infrastructure, particularly in light of China's accelerated development in its frontier areas.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to dedicate the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh to the nation. This tunnel, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs.825 crore, will facilitate quicker deployment of military resources in the Tawang sector near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The inauguration ceremony, to be conducted remotely from Itanagar, marks the completion of the world's longest twin-lane tunnel situated above 13,000 feet.

The significance of this project lies in its ability to overcome the logistical challenges posed by the harsh winter conditions in the region. Traditionally, movement to Tawang over the Sela Pass, which stands at 14,000 feet, has been severely hampered for three to four months each year. The tunnel is expected to reduce travel time to Tawang by at least an hour and ensure all-weather connectivity.

Apart from enhancing defense readiness, the Sela tunnel is anticipated to drive socio-economic development in the region. Designed to accommodate a traffic density of 3,000 cars and 2,000 trucks per day, with a maximum speed of 80 kmph, it comprises two tunnels and accompanying roads. Tunnel 1 spans 1,003 meters, while Tunnel 2 consists of twin tubes measuring 1,595 meters each. Tunnel 2 includes one bi-lane tube for regular traffic and an emergency escape tube, as mandated for tunnels exceeding 1,500 meters in length.

The completion of the Sela tunnel underscores India's efforts to bolster border infrastructure, particularly in light of China's accelerated development in its frontier areas. The ongoing military standoff between India and China along the eastern Ladakh LAC, which began in May 2020, continues to present challenges. However, initiatives like the Sela tunnel contribute to enhancing India's strategic mobility along the contested border with China.

Over the past three years, the BRO has executed 330 infrastructure projects worth Rs.8,737 crore, significantly improving the Indian armed forces' ability to maneuver along the border with China.