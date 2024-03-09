Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Sister-in-law's spellbinding dance to ‘Lo Chali Main’ impresses internet, watch

US President Biden caught on hot mic seeking 'come to Jesus meeting' with Israel PM Netanyahu over Gaza crisis

PM Modi to inaugurate Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh today

Days after IED blast, Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe to reopen today

Four leopards spotted casually strolling in residential area in Madhya Pradesh, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Sister-in-law's spellbinding dance to ‘Lo Chali Main’ impresses internet, watch

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage, insider says 'it was...'

DNA TV Show: Here's how Indians were lured with job offer to fight Russia's war with Ukraine

10 stunning photos captured by NASA's James Webb space telescope

9 time Lady Gaga inspired us with motivational messages

7 most expensive divorces in Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Sarfaraz Khan Hits His 3rd Test Half-Century In Dharamshala

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Devdutt Padikkal Hits 1st Half-Century On Debut Test Match

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill Hits His 4th Test Match Century In Dharamshala

Shaitaan box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn, Madhavan film is Bollywood's biggest horror opener ever, mints...

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage, insider says 'it was...'

This actor worked as chemist, watchman, was mocked for looks, faced several rejections, become top star, now charges...

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi to inaugurate Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh today

The completion of the Sela tunnel underscores India's efforts to bolster border infrastructure, particularly in light of China's accelerated development in its frontier areas.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 06:43 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to dedicate the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh to the nation. This tunnel, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs.825 crore, will facilitate quicker deployment of military resources in the Tawang sector near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The inauguration ceremony, to be conducted remotely from Itanagar, marks the completion of the world's longest twin-lane tunnel situated above 13,000 feet.

The significance of this project lies in its ability to overcome the logistical challenges posed by the harsh winter conditions in the region. Traditionally, movement to Tawang over the Sela Pass, which stands at 14,000 feet, has been severely hampered for three to four months each year. The tunnel is expected to reduce travel time to Tawang by at least an hour and ensure all-weather connectivity.

Apart from enhancing defense readiness, the Sela tunnel is anticipated to drive socio-economic development in the region. Designed to accommodate a traffic density of 3,000 cars and 2,000 trucks per day, with a maximum speed of 80 kmph, it comprises two tunnels and accompanying roads. Tunnel 1 spans 1,003 meters, while Tunnel 2 consists of twin tubes measuring 1,595 meters each. Tunnel 2 includes one bi-lane tube for regular traffic and an emergency escape tube, as mandated for tunnels exceeding 1,500 meters in length.

The completion of the Sela tunnel underscores India's efforts to bolster border infrastructure, particularly in light of China's accelerated development in its frontier areas. The ongoing military standoff between India and China along the eastern Ladakh LAC, which began in May 2020, continues to present challenges. However, initiatives like the Sela tunnel contribute to enhancing India's strategic mobility along the contested border with China.

Over the past three years, the BRO has executed 330 infrastructure projects worth Rs.8,737 crore, significantly improving the Indian armed forces' ability to maneuver along the border with China.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Centre declares terror mastermind Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as designated terrorist: Amit Shah

Not Zayed Khan, but this actor was Farah Khan’s first choice for Main Hoon Na, he rejected due to…

Animal writer Sourabh Gupta reacts to controversies, Ranbir Kapoor's 'pad change' dialogue: 'Cinema mein mardon ko..'

Meet India's most popular IAS officer on social media who cleared UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Did Radhika Merchant copy her 'soulful' pre-wedding speech from this film? Netizens show 'evidence'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement