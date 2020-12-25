Sell your crops anywhere, any way you want: PM Modi to farmers

Headlines

OPPO Reno10 5G vs OnePlus 11 5G

TS CPGET 2023 Result declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in: How to check, official website, other details here

PM Modi arrives in South Africa to attend 15th BRICS summit; check schedule, programme details

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services removal from BSE indices postponed to this date; check details

Kangana Ranaut says 'I am scared now' as Karan Johar praises her film Emergency: 'Last time when he...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OPPO Reno10 5G vs OnePlus 11 5G

TS CPGET 2023 Result declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in: How to check, official website, other details here

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services removal from BSE indices postponed to this date; check details

Diabetes: 10 vegetable juices to control blood sugar level

Benefits of Black Chickpea seeds

Top 10 highest run scorers in Asia Cup history (ODI)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Rakshabandhan 2023: Seema Haider sends rakhi to PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of Rakshabandhan

Chandrayaan 3: Kareena Kapoor excited about Moon landing, says will watch it with my boys

Delhi govt officer detained for allegedly raping dead friend's daughter, Kejriwal suspends the accused

Kangana Ranaut says 'I am scared now' as Karan Johar praises her film Emergency: 'Last time when he...'

'Kangu ki bezzati': Ranveer Singh takes indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut, fans say 'rant on Insta coming for you'

BTS' Jungkook accused of plagiarism: Composer Yang Joon Young claims SEVEN is based on his work, demands investigation

HomeIndia

India

Sell your crops anywhere, any way you want: PM Modi to farmers

Interacting with the farmers, Modi said that under the new farm laws, ownership has been given to the farmers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 02:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday encouraged the farmers to sell their crops wherever they want and in any manner that brings them more money for the produce. 

Interacting with the farmers through video conferencing after releasing Rs 18,000 crore under the PM-Kisan scheme, Modi said that under the new farm laws, ownership has been given to the farmers.

"Sell your crop where you get more money. You want to export, or make a group and sell or want to sell online, do anything you want. We are giving ownership into the hands of the farmers. We are removing confusions," the PM said.

"Today, every farmer knows where he will get the best price for his farm produce. With these farm reforms, farmers can sell their produce to anyone anywhere. What is wrong if the farmers are being benefitted?" Modi asked.

The PM also slammed the Opposition for misleading farmers, spreading misinformation on the new agriculture laws and destroying the economic policy (arth neeti) in the name of farmers.

"Mamata Banerjee has problems in implementing PM KISAN in West Bengal. But, she joins hands in Punjab with the same people she fights in West Bengal. Do the citizens not know about this game? Those who are in Opposition are quiet on this. Why are they silent?" PM Modi asked.

The Prime Minister said that Opposition parties are exposed in front of the country.

"Those rejected by the electorate are now indulging in event management for publicity. The country has seen these people. They are exposed in front of the country. The party which does not say anything about injustice to farmers in West Bengal are busy creating problems for people of Delhi and destroying the economy (arth neeti) in the name of farmers," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. 

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each through direct benefit transfer.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Agastya Nanda to start shooting this Param Vir Chakra awardee's biopic before The Archies release: Report

Not only Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, but even Simrat Kaur was part of Gadar Ek Prem Katha; here's how

Mahindra Thar EV not just a concept, Anand Mahindra confirms production

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan clash on this date, know detailed schedule of Rohit Sharma's squad

Meet woman who runs Rs 3,18,000 crore company, daughter of India's richest man in tech industry

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE