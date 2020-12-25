PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 crore to farmers under PM-Kisan scheme

Headlines

OPPO Reno10 5G vs OnePlus 11 5G

TS CPGET 2023 Result declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in: How to check, official website, other details here

PM Modi arrives in South Africa to attend 15th BRICS summit; check schedule, programme details

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services removal from BSE indices postponed to this date; check details

Kangana Ranaut says 'I am scared now' as Karan Johar praises her film Emergency: 'Last time when he...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OPPO Reno10 5G vs OnePlus 11 5G

TS CPGET 2023 Result declared at cpget.tsche.ac.in: How to check, official website, other details here

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services removal from BSE indices postponed to this date; check details

Diabetes: 10 vegetable juices to control blood sugar level

Benefits of Black Chickpea seeds

Top 10 highest run scorers in Asia Cup history (ODI)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Rakshabandhan 2023: Seema Haider sends rakhi to PM Modi, Amit Shah ahead of Rakshabandhan

Chandrayaan 3: Kareena Kapoor excited about Moon landing, says will watch it with my boys

Delhi govt officer detained for allegedly raping dead friend's daughter, Kejriwal suspends the accused

Kangana Ranaut says 'I am scared now' as Karan Johar praises her film Emergency: 'Last time when he...'

'Kangu ki bezzati': Ranveer Singh takes indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut, fans say 'rant on Insta coming for you'

BTS' Jungkook accused of plagiarism: Composer Yang Joon Young claims SEVEN is based on his work, demands investigation

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 crore to farmers under PM-Kisan scheme

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 12:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. 

The Prime Minister also interacted with farmers on the occasion through video conference.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each through direct benefit transfer.

Referring to the farmers' protest at the borders of Delhi, the PM during the interaction said that some parties pushing political agenda by opposing new farm laws.

Referring to the farmers' protest at the borders of Delhi, the PM during the interaction said that some parties pushing political agenda by opposing new farm laws.

He also said that some people spreading myth and lies that land will be taken away if farmers enter into contract farming.

Interacting with a farmer from Odisha who cited benefits from new laws, the PM said, "I urge you to tell farmers about the Kisan Credit Card and its various benefits which include the availability of loans at low-interest rates."

Meanwhile, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government.

"I appeal to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government. I hope they will understand the importance of the new farm laws, and the issue will be resolved soon," Tomar said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Agastya Nanda to start shooting this Param Vir Chakra awardee's biopic before The Archies release: Report

Not only Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, but even Simrat Kaur was part of Gadar Ek Prem Katha; here's how

Mahindra Thar EV not just a concept, Anand Mahindra confirms production

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan clash on this date, know detailed schedule of Rohit Sharma's squad

Meet woman who runs Rs 3,18,000 crore company, daughter of India's richest man in tech industry

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE