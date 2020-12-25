PM Modi releases Rs 18,000 crore to farmers under PM-Kisan scheme

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme.

The Prime Minister also interacted with farmers on the occasion through video conference.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each through direct benefit transfer.

Referring to the farmers' protest at the borders of Delhi, the PM during the interaction said that some parties pushing political agenda by opposing new farm laws.

He also said that some people spreading myth and lies that land will be taken away if farmers enter into contract farming.

Interacting with a farmer from Odisha who cited benefits from new laws, the PM said, "I urge you to tell farmers about the Kisan Credit Card and its various benefits which include the availability of loans at low-interest rates."

Meanwhile, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government.

"I appeal to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government. I hope they will understand the importance of the new farm laws, and the issue will be resolved soon," Tomar said.