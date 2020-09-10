PM Modi talks to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on G20 priorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Saudi Arabian King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday and the two leaders exchanged views on the global challenges in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the leadership provided by Saudi Arabia during its ongoing Presidency of the G20 grouping. The leaders agreed that the initiatives taken at the G20 level had helped in promoting a coordinated response to the pandemic. They also discussed the main priorities presently on the agenda of the G20.

The two leaders expressed their satisfaction at the state of bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia and committed to further strengthen cooperation in all areas. PM Modi thanked King Salman for the support provided to Indian expatriates by the Saudi authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi also conveyed his warm wishes for the good health and wellbeing of the King, other members of the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia and all citizens.