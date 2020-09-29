Those who opposed Ram temple, surgical strike, yoga day, are now against agriculture reforms: PM Modi

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the opposition parties opposing the Agriculture Bill. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the eight sewer treatment plants (STPs) in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange project. On this occasion, the PM said that the opposition is insulting the farmers. There will also be MSP and farmers will also have freedom, some people are not able to tolerate this. Another means of their black money earning has stopped. These people also opposed the opening of Jan Dhan accounts of the poor. Also opposed to GST. However, due to GST, there is either no tax on household goods or less than five percent. These people also have problems with GST. These people are neither with the country nor with the youth nor with the farmer.

Highlights of PM Modi's address:

Major reforms have been made related to the farmers, workers, and health of the country. These reforms will empower the country's workers, empower the youth of the country, empower the women of the country, empower the farmers of the country. But today the country is seeing how some people are protesting just for the sake of protest.

Today, even when the central government is giving the farmers their rights, these people came down on protest. These people want the farmers of the country could not sell their produce in the open market. These people are now humiliating the farmers by setting fire to the goods and equipment that the farmer worships.

In this period, the country has seen how the Digital India campaign, Jan Dhan bank accounts has helped people. When our government started this work, these people were opposing them. These people have always opposed the opening of the bank account of the poor of the country, they should also do digital transactions.

For years these people kept saying that they would implement MSP but did not. Our government did the work of implementing the MSP as per the wish of the Swaminathan Commission. Today these people are also spreading confusion over MSP. There will also be MSP in the country and the farmer will also have the freedom to sell crops anywhere in the country. But some people are not able to tolerate this freedom.

This was the time 4 years ago when the country's brave soldiers carried out surgical strikes and destroyed the bases of terror. But these people were asking for evidence of surgical strikes from their soldiers. By opposing the surgical strike as well, these people have cleared their intention in front of the country. These people are neither with the farmer nor with the youth nor with the brave soldiers.

Our government gave the benefit of One Rank One Pension to the soldiers, then also they opposed it. When the whole world was celebrating International Yoga Day and praising India's initiative, these people sitting in India were opposing it. Even when the tallest statue of Sardar Patel was being unveiled, these people were opposing it. No big leader has visited the Statue of Unity to date.

Last month, Bhoomipujan has been done for the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. These people were first opposing the Ram temple in the Supreme Court and then started opposing Bhoomipujan. These people who protest just for the sake of it with every changing date are becoming irrelevant. The Air Force kept saying that we need modern fighter aircraft, but these people did nothing. But when our government directly signed the Rafale fighter aircraft with the French government, then they had a problem.