'Democracy is in our DNA': PM Modi denies cracking down on political opposition, marginalising Muslims

PM Modi (File Photo)

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with the US media at the White House today, the issues of democracy, minorities' rights, and freedom of speech in India were highlighted.

PM Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that democracy is "in our spirit...and flows in our veins" and that there is no issue of caste or religious discrimination in India since his government follows the Constitution, which is built on democratic principles.

"We are democracies and it is in US and India's DNAs to expand democratic institutions,” according to PM Modi, the US and India have "overwhelming respect" for one another.

#WATCH | "We are a democracy...India & America both have democracy in our DNA. Democracy is in our spirit & we live it and it's written in our Constitution...So no question of discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed or religion arises. That is why, India believes in sabka… pic.twitter.com/orVkCVkLLf — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

The primary tenet of Modi's administration has been "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," which translates to "together for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust." Modi also vehemently defended India's record on democracy, his government's performance, and human rights.

“Our government runs on the fundamental principles of this Constitution. We have proved that democracy can deliver. When I say deliver it means there is no place for discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed, gender, religion,” said PM Modi.

When the US media asked what India will do to improve the rights of religious minorities, PM Modi replied, "I am surprised at what you said. We are a democracy. Democracy is part of our spirit, our blood. We live and breathe democracy. And it is in our constitution. If there are no human values and human rights, there is no democracy... When we live in democracy, there is no question of discrimination," PM Modi said.

Former US President Barack Obama stated that India risks "pulling apart" if the Muslim minority is not acknowledged in an interview conducted before the White House meeting.

"I think it is true that if the president meets with Prime Minister Modi, then the protection of the Muslim minority in a majority-Hindu India, that's something worth mentioning," Obama said in an interview with CNN.

"If I had a conversation with Prime Minister Modi, who I know well, part of my argument would be that if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, there is a strong possibility at some point that India starts pulling apart,” he continued.

President Joe Biden stated during the joint news conference that democratic values came up in his bilateral conversation with PM Modi and that they had a "good discussion" about it.