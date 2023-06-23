Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'Democracy is in our DNA': PM Modi denies cracking down on political opposition, marginalising Muslims

PM Modi strongly defended India's record on democracy, his government's performance, and human rights during a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

'Democracy is in our DNA': PM Modi denies cracking down on political opposition, marginalising Muslims
PM Modi (File Photo)

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with the US media at the White House today, the issues of democracy, minorities' rights, and freedom of speech in India were highlighted. 

PM Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that democracy is "in our spirit...and flows in our veins" and that there is no issue of caste or religious discrimination in India since his government follows the Constitution, which is built on democratic principles.

"We are democracies and it is in US and India's DNAs to expand democratic institutions,” according to PM Modi, the US and India have "overwhelming respect" for one another.

The primary tenet of Modi's administration has been "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," which translates to "together for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust." Modi also vehemently defended India's record on democracy, his government's performance, and human rights.

“Our government runs on the fundamental principles of this Constitution. We have proved that democracy can deliver. When I say deliver it means there is no place for discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed, gender, religion,” said PM Modi. 

When the US media asked what India will do to improve the rights of religious minorities, PM Modi replied, "I am surprised at what you said. We are a democracy. Democracy is part of our spirit, our blood. We live and breathe democracy. And it is in our constitution. If there are no human values and human rights, there is no democracy... When we live in democracy, there is no question of discrimination," PM Modi said. 

Former US President Barack Obama stated that India risks "pulling apart" if the Muslim minority is not acknowledged in an interview conducted before the White House meeting.

"I think it is true that if the president meets with Prime Minister Modi, then the protection of the Muslim minority in a majority-Hindu India, that's something worth mentioning," Obama said in an interview with CNN. 

"If I had a conversation with Prime Minister Modi, who I know well, part of my argument would be that if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, there is a strong possibility at some point that India starts pulling apart,” he continued. 

President Joe Biden stated during the joint news conference that democratic values came up in his bilateral conversation with PM Modi and that they had a "good discussion" about it.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'
Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together
Hina Khan looks breathtaking in black bodycon dress, drops photos on Instagram
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: 90 year old woman living in hut charged with Rs 1.03 lakh electricity bill
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.