PM Modi announces Rs 100 lakh crore ‘Gati Shakti’ master plan for national infrastructure - Key highlights

While addressing the nation on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the vision for building a new India with a momentous new national infrastructure plan.

The 'PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan' will be a Rs 100 lakh crore infrastructural push to propel India into a golden age of development in the next 25 years.

PM Modi said that the master plan will benefit India on several fronts including new employment prospects for the country’s youth as well as bring local manufacturers at par with global competitors.

The PM said, “The coming days will witness the launch of the PM Gati Shakti plan, which will be a Rs 100 lakh crore master plan for national infrastructure”

The Gati Shakti plan will move India towards a circular economy and be the foundation for integrated infrastructure for economy growth.

The PM called on all the stakeholders to collaborate to develop state-of-the-art, world-class innovations with the help of new age technologies.

The Gati Shakti plan will also open prospects for new economic zones in India in the future. The plan will include all regions of India from the Himalayan states to the tribal regions and the coastal areas.

The Gati Shakti plan will become the foundation for India’s future. The PM said that work will soon start under the master plan to connect all north-eastern states’ capitals will railways service. The region will also be connected to neighbouring countries Myanmar, Bangladesh and other regions in Southeast Asia.

PM said that time had come on India’s 75th Independence Day to earmark on a new phase in India’s development journey to redefine itself in a new way. He referred to the next 25 years as ‘Amrit Kaal’ for citizens and the country.

The government will prioritize ensuring that all essential services reach every last person through seamless connectivity.

PM Modi elaborated on the purpose of ‘Amrit Kaal’ as a phase where the country will focus on the betterment of the lives of its citizens, reducing the gap in development between urban and rural locations and removal of unnecessary government processes from the lives of citizens.

Further details about the Rs 100 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Yojana are awaited.