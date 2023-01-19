Planning a trip to Himachal Pradesh? State may see snowfall on THESE dates

Image for representation (Pixabay)

Himachal Pradesh has been a tourist heaven for a long time, and visitors wait for the whole year for the snowfall here. Though some prefer the state during the summers, but recent trends suggest that a big group of travellers prefer to visit the state during winters when snowfall makes it look even more beautiful.

As per Livemint, ANI has quoted Surender Paul, Head of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh, saying, “There will not be any major change in weather in the next 48 hours. The temperatures have dropped in the state. The rain and snowfall will continue after January 19 in most of the places in the state."

Paul further said, “There will be heavy snowfall in Shimla and other parts of the state in the coming week. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest min temperature of -11 degrees Celsius. There will be a drop in temperature in coming days."

A couple of days ago, some pictures from the Shimla railway station went viral in which the spot was seen snow-laden. The travellers in and around Himachal Pradesh must be happy with the recent news and would be backpacking to their favourite destinations soon.

