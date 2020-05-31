People are paying serious attention to yoga during COVID-19 pandemic: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that people from 'Hollywood to Haridwar' are wholeheartedly committed to practising yoga during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the present Corona pandemic it is being observed from Hollywood to Haridwar that, while staying at home, people are paying serious attention to 'Yoga'. People everywhere want to know more about 'Yoga' and along with it 'Ayurveda' and adopt it as a way of life." Modi said.

Pleased with the interest the world has shown towards practising yoga, he said that yoga is good for 'community, immunity, and unity.'

He said that yoga pulled in a lot of enthusiasts during the pandemic, as he witnessed a lot of people joining online yoga classes, or learning yoga through previously uploaded videos on youtube channels.

Focusing on the importance of yoga during the COVID-19 pandemic-which is predominantly a respiratory disease, he said that there are many types of Pranayamas (breathing exercises) which can strengthen the respiratory system.

"Most people will be familiar with 'Kapalbhati' and 'Anulom-Vilom Pranayam'. But there are many other forms of Pranayamas like 'Bhastrika', 'Sheetali', 'Bhramari' etc, which also have many benefits. By the way, the Ministry of AYUSH has also done a unique experiment this time to increase the practice of yoga in your life. The Ministry of AYUSH has started its International Video Blog competition entitled My Life, My Yoga." he said.

He also urged Indians, as well as people from all over the world, through the radio programme, to participate in an international video blog competition about yoga. In the video, the participant has to show him/her performing yoga, and also elaborate upon how yoga helped in their personal lives.

The video has to be three-minute-long, Modi said. The handpicked videos will be broadcasted live on international yoga day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 11 AM on Sunday as part of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted that the people of India should now be even more careful in their fight against the coronavirus menace as the economy is gradually being reopened. He insisted that India's population is more than most other countries but still the threat has been tackled well so far. "We have endured suffering, but everyone is resolved to handle it," said Prime Minister Modi.