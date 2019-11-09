Peace maintained by 130 crore Indians manifests commitment to peaceful coexistence, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appreciated the calm and peace maintained by people following Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya dispute.

"The calm and peace maintained by 130 crore Indians in the run-up to today’s verdict manifests India’s inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence. May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered," he wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.

The calm and peace maintained by 130 crore Indians in the run-up to today's verdict manifests India's inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence. May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered.

Just after the verdict, Modi had asked people to strengthen the spirit of 'Rashtra Bhakti' and maintain peace and harmony.

"The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss for anybody. Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti. May peace and harmony prevail!", he had tweeted.

"The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldn't be seen as a win or loss for anybody. Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti. May peace and harmony prevail!"

In a landmark decision today, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the disputed in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land case will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given five acres land at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

The apex court, however, handed over the land to the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order. The government will create a Board of Trust and formulate a scheme within three months.

The disputed land at Ayodhya must be given to a Board of Trustees for construction of Ram Mandir, said the Supreme Court. Centre to formulate scheme within three months. A suitable plot of 5 acres must be granted to Sunni Waqf Board to set up a Mosque.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi finished the hearing in the long-standing dispute on October 16. On November 8, it was announced that the verdict will be delivered a day later at 10:30 AM.

Justice Gogoi had said he would deliver the verdict before he retires on November 17. Other judges of the bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SW Abdul Nazeer.