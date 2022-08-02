Patra Chawl case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accused of ‘issuing rape threat’ to witness Swapna Patkar

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File photo)

More trouble has mounted for Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who currently remains in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the Patra Chawl redevelopment case. Another FIR has been filed against Raut, this time for issuing a rape threat.

According to the FIR filed with the Maharashtra police, Sanjay Raut verbally abused and issued a rape threat to Swapna Patkar, who is a prime witness in the Patra Chawl case. As per the complaint, Patkar was being threatened by Raut to revoke her statement against him.

In a recent viral audio clip that was circulated on social media, Sanjay Raut can allegedly be heard hurling obscene abuses at Swapna Patkar, threatening her to go back on her statement in the money laundering case being probed by the ED.

Earlier, Patkar had also alleged that she was being threatened by the Maharashtra minister for the past 18 months, and had also filed against him in 2021. Now, an FIR has been registered against Raut in the context of the audio leak.

The FIR filed by Patkar against Sanjay Raut was registered at the Vakola police station under sections 504,506 and 509 of IPC.

Swapna Patkar is a known Marathi film producer and businesswoman who is also a close associate of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Her estranged husband Sujit Patkar was one of the business associates of the Maharashtra minister.

The ED arrested Sanjay Raut on Monday at 12 a.m. in connection with the prevention of a money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case. Earlier on Sunday, Raut was taken into custody by the ED but was not arrested. The ED had sent several summonses to the Sena leader which he skipped, following which he has been arrested.

Now, Raut has been sent to 4 days of ED custody after charges of money laundering and sending rape threats were filed against him.

