Headlines

3 Best Sites To Buy Google Reviews

Meet man with Rs 26680 crore net worth, worked in family business, later built Rs 69710 crore company

Parliament passes bill to repeal 76 outdated, obsolete laws

Manideep Yenugula: Pioneer in Artificial Intelligence Performance Engineering

Khanna Gems Group plans to disrupt the Spiritual Industry with TheSpiritualClinic

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man with Rs 26680 crore net worth, worked in family business, later built Rs 69710 crore company

Manideep Yenugula: Pioneer in Artificial Intelligence Performance Engineering

Khanna Gems Group plans to disrupt the Spiritual Industry with TheSpiritualClinic

Signs that your body needs proper sleep

6 international stars who performed at extravagant Indian weddings

8 richest women in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

IPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kyle Jamieson, Sam Billings Lead List Of Players In 1 Crore Bracket

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Mohit Malik opens up about challenges of playing gay character in Chamak: 'I completely surrendered...'

Suniel Shetty breaks silence on KL Rahul being trolled after India's loss in ICC World Cup 2023 final

This overbudget blockbuster was declared disaster by film industry, director decided to change ending until...

HomeIndia

India

Parliament passes bill to repeal 76 outdated, obsolete laws

In December last year, the government introduced the Repealing and Amending Bill to cull 65 old laws. But the bill could not come up for discussion in subsequent sessions. The government later moved amendment to add 11 more laws to the list, bringing the total to 76 laws.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to repeal 76 redundant and obsolete laws with the government saying the move is part of its continuing efforts to improve the ease of living and doing business. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 was cleared in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote. Lok Sabha had cleared the legislation on July 27 this year.

In December last year, the government introduced the Repealing and Amending Bill to cull 65 old laws. But the bill could not come up for discussion in subsequent sessions. The government later moved amendment to add 11 more laws to the list, bringing the total to 76 laws.

The bill proposes to repeal outdated laws like the Land Acquisition (Mines) Act, 1885 and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950. The bill also seeks to repeal certain Appropriation Acts passed by Parliament in the recent past.

Replying to the debate, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the Modi government since coming to power in 2014 has repealed 1,486 defunct laws in order to improve ease of living. With 76 more added, the list now stands at 1,562 such laws, he added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'AI tools falling in hands of...': PM Modi calls for global framework for ethical use of AI

Article 370 Verdict LIVE Updates: SC upholds abrogation of Article 370

Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal laud SC's verdict on abrogation of Article 370: 'Kaha tha naa, Hum Dekhenge'

Meet Shoaib Bashir, Pakistan-origin spinner called up by England for India Tests

Vivek Agnihotri defends The Vaccine War's box office failure: 'A film is never remembered for...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE