Panchayat allegedly kills 300 dogs in Andhra Pradesh, furious netizens demand action

This ghastly news of animal cruelty comes from the state of Andhra Pradesh where allegedly almost 300 dogs were poisoned to death and were buried in the West Godavari district. The dogs were shoved in a plastic bag and dumped in a ditch on a big ground.

According to animal rights activists, the dogs were allegedly killed on July 24 and were later buried in a ditch on the orders of the Panchayat. People on social media are enraged by this news and are demanding strict action against the Panchayat and the people of the village who were involved in this act.

Speaking to ANI, Dharmajigudem Sub Inspector Ramesh said, "Lingapalem village panchayat staff have got killed almost 300 stray dogs in the village on July 24. The matter came to light when an animal rights activist named Challapalli Srilata complained to Dharmajigudem police on July 29."

According to a leading news channel, Lalitha, a Fight for Animals activist stated that the Panchayat had agreed to get rid of the stray dogs. but instead of getting them sterilized, they got them killed.

The police said that based on Challapalli Srilata's complaint against the Panchayat that they had injected the dogs with poisonous injections and were mercilessly thrown in a ditch, the Dharmajigudem police station cops have registered a case under section 429 of IPC and Section 11(l) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.