Pakistan’s ISI holds high-level meeting with terror groups

Pakistan’s aim of fomenting trouble in Jammu and Kashmir, after India abrogated Article 370 and ended the former state’s special status, has been turned up a notch with the country’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) holding a high-level meeting with terror groups in Islamabad.

The meeting has been held with terror groups including, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), and Khalistani Zindabaad Force (KZF) to launch attacks in India.

In yet another attempt to draw the attention of the international community in Jammu and Kashmir, ISI now planning to attack India with the help of Khalistani terrorist group.

PREPARATIONS Pakistan has set up movable training camps for terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Allegedly, recruits are being brain-washed and armed to carry out strikes in India

This comes even as the Indian Army on Monday carried out a major offensive against terrorists by destroying terror launch pads in PoK. The terror launch pad was located in Leepa Valley. Sources said that the Army targeted the launch pad which was located near Pakistani Army posts. Sources added that the Pakistani Army was using these post to target Indian villages in order to provide cover to the terrorists to infiltrate inside India.

Pakistan has now established new and movable training camps for terrorists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistani terror group Jamaat-e-Islami is leading these terror camps in Rawalakot’s Tarnooti and Pothi Bala where recruits are being brain-washed and armed to carry out strikes in India.