Pakistan's Edhi Foundation writes to PM Modi, offers medical help in fight against COVID-19

Even as India continues to battle an unprecedented medical emergency caused due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world is watching with grief and helplessness. People have taken to social media to show their solidarity with the Indians. Netizens in Pakistan have also reached out to their Indian counterparts offering prayers and good wishes for coming out of this pandemic.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Edhi Foundation on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered to send ambulances and support staff to help India deal with the current COVID-19 crisis. In a letter to PM Modi, Faisal Edhi, who heads the trust, said that the organisation was closely following the COVID-19 situation in India.

"We, at the Edhi Foundation, have been closely following the current impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the people of India," the Foundation's director Faisal Edhi and son of Abdul Sattar Edhi wrote in the letter. Edhi wrote, "As a neighbouring friend, we sympathise with you greatly and during this strenuous time, we would like to extend our help in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions."

Known for its humanitarian relief work, Edhi has offered to send a fleet of 50 ambulances to India to assist efforts to cope with a massive surge in COVID-19 infections that have left the healthcare system overwhelmed in several cities.

Indians also took note of the tweets and thanked them for their beautiful gesture.

On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the people in India and said that the two countries must fight the global challenge confronting humanity together.

I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

