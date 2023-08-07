Headlines

Orient Exchange and Fintiba GmbH Join Forces to Empower Indian Students' Aspirations of Studying in Germany

Rajya Sabha passes Delhi Services Bill, 131 MPs vote in favour

Uttarakhand: 20-year-old medical student falls into spring while taking selfie

Inspired by 'Money Heist', two cyber thugs con Noida businessman of Rs 1 crore; arrested

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg explained: What is a ‘cage match’? Reason, date, when, where to watch

Orient Exchange and Fintiba GmbH Join Forces to Empower Indian Students' Aspirations of Studying in Germany

Orient Exchange and Fintiba GmbH Join Forces to Empower Indian Students' Aspirations of Studying in Germany

Orient Exchange and Financial Services (P) Ltd is a Bangalore-based financial institution authorized by the Reserve Bank of India as Dealer Cat-II

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

Orient Exchange and Financial Services (P) Ltd, a prominent Bangalore-based financial institution authorized by the Reserve Bank of India as Dealer Cat-II, is excited to announce its official partnership with Fintiba GmbH, a renowned German digital blocked account provider. This partnership signifies a major milestone in enhancing financial solutions for Indian students aspiring to pursue higher education in Germany.

The core of this collaboration is a shared dedication to supporting Indian students in their academic journey abroad. As Fintiba's official local partner in India, Orient Exchange facilitates the opening of  Fintiba blocked account and health insurance for Indian students planning to study in Germany. These blocked accounts are a mandatory requirement for student visa applications, ensuring that students have sufficient financial resources during their stay in Germany.

With an extensive network of 21 branches across major Indian cities and an innovative online platform, Orient Exchange ensures accessibility for students from all corners of the country. Teaming up with Fintiba streamlines the process of opening blocked accounts, simplifying financial arrangements and easing the burden of complying with German visa regulations.

Furthermore, Orient Exchange will provide comprehensive support for all education-related international money transfer services Mr. Bhaskar Rao. P, Managing Director of Orient Exchange, stated, "We understand the challenges Indian students face when it comes to sending money abroad for tuition fees and living expenses. With our expertise in foreign exchange and remittances, we guarantee secure and efficient transactions, allowing students to focus on their studies without worries about financial matters."

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Mr. Bhaskar Rao. P. added, "We are delighted to partner with Fintiba to empower Indian students' aspirations of studying in Germany. At Orient Exchange, we have always been dedicated to providing seamless financial solutions, and this alliance further strengthens our commitment to supporting students in their pursuit of higher education."

The strategic partnership between Orient Exchange and Fintiba sets a new benchmark in the realm of international education, where students' dreams are given the utmost priority. Together, they aim to empower countless ambitious students to realize their academic potential in Germany, making their study-abroad journey a rewarding and stress-free experience.

About Orient Exchange and Financial Services (P) Ltd: Orient Exchange and Financial Services (P) Ltd is a Bangalore-based financial institution authorized by the Reserve Bank of India as Dealer Cat-II. With a strong presence across major cities in India and a robust online platform, Orient Exchange specializes in foreign exchange, remittances, and financial services.

About Fintiba GmbH: Fintiba GmbH is a leading German digital solution provider committed to simplifying the process for international students aspiring to study in Germany. Through state-of-the-art digital solutions and strategic partnerships, Fintiba strives to create a seamless experience for students, enabling them to focus on their academic pursuits.

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

