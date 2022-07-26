Opposition parties write to President Droupadi Murmu, allege 'misuse of agencies' by Modi government

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu received a letter on Tuesday from opposition parties claiming "misuse" of Central agencies by the government and requesting her intervention.

Also, READ: Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi shares video to remember courage and determination of our Armed Forces

Of a letter to the President, the leaders also underlined the problem of the "stubborn attitude" of the government, which is not allowing an immediate debate on the matter of price rises and GST hikes, which has affected the proceedings in the Monsoon session thus far.

"We are writing to bring to your attention the continued and intensifying misuse of investigative agencies by the Modi Government as part of a systematic vendetta campaign against its political opponents," said the letter, signed by the leaders of the Congress, AAP, RJD and CPI-M among others.

"We request for your immediate intervention in the matter," the leaders added.

Noting that the "law is the law and must be enforced without fear or favour", they said, "But it cannot be used, as it is presently being done, arbitrarily, selectively and without any justification whatsoever against prominent leaders of numerous opposition parties."

"The sole aim of this campaign is to destroy reputations and weaken the forces fighting the BJP ideologically and politically," the opposition leaders said.

People in our nation believe it is being done to distract them from their most pressing daily worries, such as rising prices for critical goods, rising unemployment and job losses, and growing insecurity about their own lives, liberty, and property, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)