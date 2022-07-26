Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Opposition parties write to President Droupadi Murmu, allege 'misuse of agencies' by Modi government

The letter send to President Droupadi Murmu has been signed by the leaders of the Congress, AAP, RJD and CPI-M among others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

Opposition parties write to President Droupadi Murmu, allege 'misuse of agencies' by Modi government
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu received a letter on Tuesday from opposition parties claiming "misuse" of Central agencies by the government and requesting her intervention.

Also, READ: Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi shares video to remember courage and determination of our Armed Forces

Of a letter to the President, the leaders also underlined the problem of the "stubborn attitude" of the government, which is not allowing an immediate debate on the matter of price rises and GST hikes, which has affected the proceedings in the Monsoon session thus far.

"We are writing to bring to your attention the continued and intensifying misuse of investigative agencies by the Modi Government as part of a systematic vendetta campaign against its political opponents," said the letter, signed by the leaders of the Congress, AAP, RJD and CPI-M among others.

"We request for your immediate intervention in the matter," the leaders added.

Noting that the "law is the law and must be enforced without fear or favour", they said, "But it cannot be used, as it is presently being done, arbitrarily, selectively and without any justification whatsoever against prominent leaders of numerous opposition parties."

"The sole aim of this campaign is to destroy reputations and weaken the forces fighting the BJP ideologically and politically," the opposition leaders said.

People in our nation believe it is being done to distract them from their most pressing daily worries, such as rising prices for critical goods, rising unemployment and job losses, and growing insecurity about their own lives, liberty, and property, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BREAKING: Ranveer Singh in legal trouble, FIR filed against actor under IT Act over nude photoshoot
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.