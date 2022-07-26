‘Moment of intense pride’: Know why Anand Mahindra turned to President Droupadi Murmu for #MondayMotivation

Anand Mahindra and Droupadi Murmu (File photo)

Industrialist and business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for his vibrant and witty social media presence, among his other achievement. Be it viral videos, motivational content, or business advice, Mahindra is quick on his feet on his Twitter account.

Now, Anand Mahindra posted an update about his #MondayMotivation, referring to the newly-appointed President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Murmu took the oath as the 15th president of the country on Monday, and Mahinda called it a “moment of intense pride” for the country.

Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra wrote about how Droupadi Murmu should be the motivation for all Indians, as she overcame all hurdles and obstacles life threw at her with grace, referring to the death of her two sons and her husband several years ago.

The industrialist wrote, “Look no further for your #MondayMotivation. Above all else, she is a person of extraordinary courage and a commitment to serve. Her inner strength has enabled her to withstand all the challenges life has thrown at her. I join in saluting her. A moment of intense pride for India.”

Look no further for your #MondayMotivation Above all else, she is a person of extraordinary courage and a commitment to serve. Her inner strength has enabled her to withstand all the challenges life has thrown at her. I join in saluting her. A moment of intense pride for India. https://t.co/I2wKB24kph July 25, 2022

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 in the Central Hall of the Parliament by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. Other national leaders like Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also present at the ceremony.

After her swearing-in ceremony at the Parliament, Murmu was given a 21-gun salute outside of the building. In her first address to the nation, President Murmu talked about her humble beginnings in a small village in Odisha, and how her election as the President is a win for poor people across the country.

During her first address, President Droupadi Murmu said, “I am the first President to have been born in independent India. I come from a small village and in that village even getting primary education is tough. I am the first to get an education at this level.”

