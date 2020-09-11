One year of service left, stay away from district postings: Yogi Adityanath to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the home and personnel department not to give district postings to officers whose retirement is due within a year.

In a written order from the Chief Minister's office, Yogi Adityanath government said that state service officers will not be given ground postings if they are close to their retirement age. The order said that those already in such posting be removed as soon as possible. This is applicable to all PCS and PPS officers.

Acting on this order from the Yogi Adityanath officer the personnel department is going to direct all the departments of such posting very soon.

The state government claims to implement this for faster delivery of public services along with keeping the law and order of the state in check. Keeping this in mind the government has decided to remove all the officers of State Services with less that one year for retirement.

Sources say that on the basis of the order of the Chief Minister's Office, the Appointment Department is going to start work on it soon. The Appointment Department will first get the details of such PCS officers posted in the districts, who have one year left of their retirement. The Appointment Department will remove such officers and replace them with younger officers in the districts.