'One day a Hijabi will become the Prime Minister': AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on hijab row

The hijab row in Karnataka does not seem to boil down with politicians and the court making statements every day

On the controversy, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi recently tweeted a video and captioned it "Insha'Allah". The video also has a caption pasted on it saying, 'One day a hijabi girl will become the Prime Minister'.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, Asaduddin Owaisi had referred to the Puttaswamy verdict in the hijab controversy. Owaisi had said, "The Constitution of India gives you the right to wear a chadar, a niqab or a hijab... Puttaswamy's judgment allows you to do this. This is our identity. I salute the girl who answered those boys, there is no need to be afraid and panic."

While addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi had said that any Muslim woman can wear a hijab without any fear.

For the unversed, the hijab controversy took place in Karnataka's Udipi where Muslim girls were stopped from entering a government college campus because they were wearing hijabs.