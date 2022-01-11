Omicron in India: Centre says 5-10% active COVID-19 cases need hospitalisation, stresses on evolving situation

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, on Monday, shared details about the COVID-19 situation in the country and said that the situation is dynamic and evolving therefore the need for hospitalization may also change rapidly. As of now, five to ten percent of the active COVID-19 cases needed hospitalisation.

Health Secretary Bhushan has advised all states and Union Territories to keep watch on the situation of the total number of active cases, cases under home isolation, hospitalized cases, cases on oxygen beds, ICU, and ventilation support.

"During the second surge of COVID cases in the country, it was seen that the percentage of active cases that needed hospitalized care were in the range of 20-23 per cent. In the present surge, 5-10 per cent of active cases have needed hospitalisation so far. The situation is dynamic and evolving, therefore the need for hospitalization may also change rapidly," he said in a letter to States/UTs.

"All states and Union Territories are advised to keep watch on the situation of the total number of active cases, cases under home isolation, hospitalized cases, cases on oxygen beds, ICU and ventilation support. Based on this monitoring, the requirement of Health Care Workers (HCWs) and their availability, health facility wise must also be reviewed on a daily basis as was done during the second surge," he stated.

The Health Secretary said that the rise in COVID-19 cases in various parts of the country appears to be driven by the variant of concern "Omicron" and the continued presence of another VoC "Delta", and stressed on augmenting human resources, particularly healthcare workers for COVID management.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 13.29 percent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. A total of 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported so far.