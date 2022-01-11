Health Minister chairs COVID-19 review meeting with 5 states/UT - Key points

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2022, 07:27 AM IST

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a virtual meeting on Monday with Health Ministers and senior officials of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Maharashtra and discussed the situation in these states.

The Health Minister advised the states to ensure that all kinds of oxygen infrastructure be checked. Mansukh Mandaviya reiterated the importance of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccinate and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour. He advised the states to ensure that there is no lapses in their preparedness.

Key Points from the meeting

Make robust preparation in terms of physical infrastructure and efficiently utilise the approved funds under ECRP-II.

Operational status of infrastructure like beds, PSA plants, oxygen equipments be filled in by states on the national portal - https://covid19.nhp.gov.in/.

The Minister said these facilities must be operationalised and kept in functional state to meet any evolving situation in future.

States/UTs requested to update their respective data on the monitoring portals to help in planning and assessing preparedness at several levels.

Review the buffer stock of essential medicines and ensure the shortages, if any, replenished through timely purchase orders.

Increase vaccination of all eligible population, especially in low vaccination coverage areas/districts.

Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour continues to form the pivotal foundation for COVID management.

States to re-invigorate their teams to work at the ground level and strengthen monitoring and containment mechanisms.

States advised to hold regular meetings with regional officers of ICMR, NCDC, Airport Public Health Officers (APHOs) and the State Surveillance Officers.

Tele-consultation through platforms such as eSanjeevani. States advised to establish tele-consultation hubs in every district.

States asked to publicise their availability in public domain through various means and also establish Control Rooms to monitor them to avoid clogging of beds.