Oh Fish! Truck carrying fish topples in Kanpur, locals go crazy looting their share

What a 'fishy' situation!

No, the above image is not from a pond or any riverbed but from a busy road in Uttar Pradesh.

A video from Kanpur's Armapur area is going viral on social media because a 'fishy' situation happened yesterday. A truck carrying fish for sale toppled over because it was overloaded, and tonnes of fish were seen lying on the road, in Armapur area.

What happened next blew our mind! People present on the road took advantage of the situation and started picking fish and storing them into buckets or bags.

Nobody even bothered to look if the drive was hurt.

Gaurav Singh Sengar shared a 1.19-minute video on Twitter which shows people frantically picking up fish and putting them inside their backpacks, shopping bags to take home.

Mixed reactions from netizens poured in. While some found the situation funny, others were seen concerned. Take a look...

आज ही कार्तिक पूर्णिमा के दिन भगवान विष्णु ने मत्स्य अवतार लेकर वेदों की रक्षा की थी ।



जय हो मत्स्य भगवान क — Light in khaki (@atulupp) November 12, 2019

Aaj to maacchh bhoj hoga — Amit Lal (@Amitandlal) November 12, 2019

Not a loot. Disaster management workers rescuing the victims !

— S s jadaun (@Ssjadaun2) November 13, 2019

@richashrivas Roadside maacher jhol — Arcopol Chaudhuri (@mishtydoi) November 12, 2019

Well, it was indeed a 'fishy' situation!