Oh Fish! Truck carrying fish topples in Kanpur, locals go crazy looting their share

Headlines

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow housed three Bollywood superstars; all lost stardom, went bankrupt after moving here

Eye flu: Do’s and don’ts to prevent Conjunctivitis

Mesmerizing viral video: Rare Melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha's national park, watch

Uttar Pradesh: NGT to probe allegations of ‘illegal mining’ against BJP MP Brij Bhushan

Meet the Indian actor who is a superstar in China, not Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

Mesmerizing viral video: Rare Melanistic tiger spotted in Odisha's national park, watch

Utkarsh Sharma compares Gadar 2 clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to Barbenheimer: ‘It should be celebrated’

Benefits of using honey for eyes

Home remedies to remove tanning from face

10 superfoods to relieve back pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Zee National Achievers' Awards: "Publications Will Never Be Irrelevant," says CEO Of Vani Prakashan

How Social Media Played Important Role In Nuh Incident? Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Explains

DNA: Is Dabur Honey Pure? Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In Branded Honey!

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow housed three Bollywood superstars; all lost stardom, went bankrupt after moving here

Utkarsh Sharma compares Gadar 2 clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to Barbenheimer: ‘It should be celebrated’

From Hema Malini-Esha Deol to Moon Moon Sen-Riya Sen: 'Flop daughters' of 'hit moms' in Bollywood

HomeIndia

India

Oh Fish! Truck carrying fish topples in Kanpur, locals go crazy looting their share

What a 'fishy' situation!

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2019, 11:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

No, the above image is not from a pond or any riverbed but from a busy road in Uttar Pradesh.

A video from Kanpur's Armapur area is going viral on social media because a 'fishy' situation happened yesterday. A truck carrying fish for sale toppled over because it was overloaded, and tonnes of fish were seen lying on the road, in Armapur area.

What happened next blew our mind! People present on the road took advantage of the situation and started picking fish and storing them into buckets or bags.

Nobody even bothered to look if the drive was hurt. 

Gaurav Singh Sengar shared a 1.19-minute video on Twitter which shows people frantically picking up fish and putting them inside their backpacks, shopping bags to take home.

Mixed reactions from netizens poured in. While some found the situation funny, others were seen concerned. Take a look...

 

Well, it was indeed a 'fishy' situation!

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ranveer Singh reveals reaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

Meet billionaire brothers behind record-breaking Rs 2200 crore real estate deals, their combined net worth is...

Toyota’s most expensive car in India gets new sibling, 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 250 breaks cover

Meet man who quit IPS to become IAS officer after failing 3 dozen exams

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE