Odisha train accident: Rail movement at Balasore crash site resumes after 51 hrs

The railway tracks of Blasore where the horrific triple train accident occured, has been restored and the first train movement resumes after 51 hrs of crash.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 11:37 PM IST

Odisha train accident: Rail movement at Balasore crash site resumes after 51 hrs
Odisha train accident | Photo: Twitter

The first train on the section where the accident happened in Balasore started its journey at around 10.40 pm on Sunday, 51 hours after the horrific crash which killed 275 people, officials said. The goods train was seen off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as scores of media persons and railway officials looked on.

The train carrying coal is headed towards the Rourkela Steel plant from Vizag port and is running on the same track where the ill-fated Bangalore-Howrah train met with the tragedy on Friday.

The Howrah-bound train crashed with the capsized bogies of the Coromandel Express which had collided with a stationary freight train seconds earlier. "Down-line restoration complete. First train movement in section," tweeted Ashwini Vaishnaw.

 

Read: Odisha train accident: Railway Ministry seeks CBI probe into three-rail collision incident that killed 275 people

The tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore in which 275 people died and 1000 people were injured.

