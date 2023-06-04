Search icon
Odisha train accident: Railway Ministry seeks CBI probe into three-rail collision incident that killed 275 people

Railway Ministry is seeking a CBI probe into the Balasore triple train accident that claimed over 288 lives.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

Odisha train accient | Photo: PTI

The Railway Board has recommended a CBI probe into the Balasore train accident that has so far claimed 275 lives. We have recommended a CBI probe into the triple train accident that claimed 275 lives and left over 1,000 injured, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening.

The Centre along with the support of the state government are giving all support to the injured patients who are admitted to various hospitals in Balasore, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Patients are being given all facilities in hospitals. There are teams of doctors who are taking care of patients round-the-clock, Vaishnaw said. He said the government was trying to get in touch with the families of the deceased.

We are trying to get in touch with families of the dead, the Minister added. The Odisha government on Sunday revised the triple train accident's death toll to 275 from 288, and put the number of injuries at 1,175.

Chief Secretary PK Jena said some bodies were counted twice. "After detailed verification and a report by Balasore District Collector, the final toll has been fixed at 275," he said.

Read: Odisha train accident: Officials give clean chit to driver, say rail received green signal, was not over-speeding

Three trains Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah super fast and a goods train were involved in the pile-up on Friday, now being described as one of India's worst train accidents.

The Coromandel Express rammed into a stationary goods train and many of its carriages overturned including some onto another train - the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express which was also passing by at the same time on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)

In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
In pics: When Anusha Dandekar met her 'Girl Crush' Gigi Hadid at Ambani's NMACC event
Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
First-image
First photos: CSK star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with Utkarsha Pawar, pictures go viral
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

