Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Odisha man carried wife's dead body for four kms before AP Police came for his help

Samulu, a tribal from Surada village of Odisha's Koraput district, had no money to take the dead body of his wife Guru to their village.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Odisha man carried wife's dead body for four kms before AP Police came for his help
Image for representation

In a heart-wrenching incident, a man from Odisha carried his wife`s dead body on his shoulder for more than four kilometers in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district before a couple of local police officers came to his rescue. Samulu, a tribal from Surada village of Odisha's Koraput district, had no money to take the dead body of his wife Guru (30) to the village and the hapless man started walking with the body on his shoulder. He had a distance of 125 kilometers to cover.

Samulu had brought his ailing wife to Visakhapatnam for treatment. Unable to bear the expenses of her treatment, the tribal man was taking her back home in an auto-rickshaw. He wanted to reach Salur in the auto-rickshaw and from there reach his village in another vehicle.

However, the woman`s condition deteriorated further on the way and she succumbed in the auto-rickshaw near Ramavaram Bridge in Vizianagaram district. The auto-rickshaw driver stopped the vehicle and asked the man to get down with the body. Despite requests by Samulu to at least drop him at Saluru, the auto-rickshaw driver did relent.

With no money in hand to arrange the transport, the man carried the dead body on the shoulder and left for his village.

He was walking along the busy national highway but no one stopped to help him. Finally a good Samaritan informed the police.

Circle Inspector Tirupati Rao and Sub-Inspector Kiran Kumar from Gantyada police station rushed to Ramavaram. The police officer spoke to him, collected all details, provided him with food and water and arranged an ambulance to carry the body to his village. The police officials also informed their counterparts in Odisha to render the necessary assistance.

The humanitarian gesture by the police officers was appreciated by Vizianagarm Superintendent of Police Deepika Patil and other top officials.

READ | 'Real life heroes': Indian Army collaborates with NGO to save 35-year-old elephant in Uttarakhand

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Assam Police Admit Card 2022: SLPRB to release hall ticket for Assam Police recruitment exam today
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.