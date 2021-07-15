Odisha Lockdown: Partial curbs extended in 10 districts till August 1, check what's allowed

The Odisha government on Thursday extended the partial lockdown in 10 districts till August 1, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra informed. This has been done keeping in view the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Issuing fresh order, the state government announced relaxations in restrictions as it allowed shops and commercial establishments to remain open from 6 am to 5 pm in districts that fall in Category B.

Among the ten Category-B districts are Khordha (including Bhubaneswar), Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj.

The weekend shutdown will remain in effect in Category B. While there will be no weekend shutdown in the Category A district, night curfew will remain in effect across the state.

Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Angul, Dhenkanal, and Keonjhar are among the twenty districts that fall under Category-A.

What's allowed

The government has allowed gyms, salons, beauty parlours, and spas throughout the state.

Bus service will also resume across the state. However, bus services in Puri will not resume until July 25 in view of Rath Yatra.

Taxi and auto-rickshaw services can resume in all districts with only two passengers, excluding the driver.

Indoor and outdoor shooting will be permitted throughout the state.

What's not allowed

Schools, colleges, coaching centres, and other educational institutions will remain closed.

Parks, shopping malls, and movie theatres will remain closed.

Melas, exhibitions, and Yatras will not be allowed.

Marriage and other ritual restrictions that were imposed previously will remain in effect.

While bars will remain closed, restaurants and small hotels will be limited to takeaways or parcel delivery.