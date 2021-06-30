Odisha extends lockdown till July 16 with more relaxations - What's allowed, what's not

The Odisha government on Wednesday extended the partial lockdown in the state till July 16, 5 am. Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra said the state government decided to extend the partial lockdown keeping in view the prevailing situation, while an effort was made to strike a balance between life and livelihood.

Districts divided in two categories

The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government has divided the 30 districts into A and B categories.

20 districts of the state, having a positivity rate of less than 5%, are in the A category, while the remaining 10 coastal districts, where the number of cases is high, are in the B category, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said.

Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boudh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Angul, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar are category A districts.

The coastal districts of Nayagarh, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj are in category B.

Relaxations for Category A districts

There will be no weekly shutdown in category A districts and shops will remain open from 6 AM to 6 PM.

Buses will be allowed to ply with passengers up to the seating capacity and taxis and autorickshaws can carry a maximum of two passengers.

Daily markets and weekly haats can open, small salons can function, street food vendors can operate takeaway businesses, while outdoor and indoor film shooting has been permitted in these districts, Mohapatra said.

Relaxations for Category B districts

In category B districts, shops can open from 6 AM to 2 PM, but, weekend shutdown and night curfew from 6 PM to 6 AM will continue.

However, people and services in the essential category shall be permitted to move during the restricted hours.

Shopping malls, spas and beauty parlours shall continue to remain closed. Bus services won't restart. Religious and educational institutions and cinema halls shall continue to remain closed, while the ban on public gatherings, trade fairs, exhibitions and jatra (theatre) shall continue across Odisha, Mohapatra said.

The restrictions on weddings and funerals shall also continue, he said.