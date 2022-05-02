Odisha government to build 34 additional courts across several districts

Picture courtesy: Zee Media Bureau

The Odisha Government has decided to establish 34 new Courts in different districts of the state. The decision was taken at a high-level committee meeting, informed state Law Minister Pratap Jena on Monday. The official notification in this regard will be issued by the government after approval from High Court.

According to the Law Minister, the Committee has given in-principle approval for the establishment of a special vigilance court at Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district, Seven Additional District and Session Judge Court at Bhubaneswar (two) Soro and Jaleswar in Balasore district, Chandikhole in Jajpur, Koraput and R Udayagiri in Gajapati district. Jena further said that the Committee has also approved the setting up of five civil judge courts (senior divisions).

These will be at Ranpur in Nayagarh district, Narsinghpur & Badamba in Cuttack district, Sorda in Ganjam district and Rampur in Sonpur district. "Similarly, 11 Civil Judge Courts (junior divisions) will be set up at Dhenkanal District, Tusra in Balangir district, Soro, Simulia, Bahanaga and Jaleswar of Balasore district, Chandikhola of Jajpur district, Barkot of Devgarh district, Naugaon of Jagatsinghpur district and K Nuaga and Khajuripada of Kandhamal District. In addition, Committee has also decided to set up 10 commercial courts at Cuttack Sadar, Bhubaneswar, Puri (two) Balasore Sadar, Balangir Sadar, Kendrapada Sadar, Jeypore, Rourkela and one leave reserve court," he said.

The Law Minister said that a budget of Rs 21.26 crore has been approved for the establishment of these courts, of which Rs 5.20 crore has been sanctioned for Additional District and Sessions Courts, Rs 3.60 crore for Civil Judge Courts (Senior Division) and Rs 6.16 crore for Civil Judge Courts (Junior Division) and Rs 6.30 crore for Commercial Courts. "Besides, the government has also given post facto approval for the establishment of Four Commercial Courts in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur and Berhampur, while the Civil Judge Court (Senior Division) in Odgaon in Nayagarh district has been approved," he added. The Odisha Minister said that the law department has already notified these courts.

