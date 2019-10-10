Now get food in exchange for plastic waste as India's first 'Garbage Cafe' sets up in Chhattisgarh

Taking a step forward for a clean environment and making people aware of curbing plastic use, a 'Garbage Cafe' has been set up in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur district by city's Municipal Corporation.

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo inaugurated the 'Garbage Cafe' at Ambikapur which will provide food to citizens in exchange for plastic waste.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day Speech from the Red Fort this year announced that India would be made free of single-use plastic (SUP).

Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules 2016 said that plastic material up to 51 microns are banned.

Following the announcement by the PM, municipal corporations had started raiding plastic manufacturers, traders, shops using plastic bags. Hefty fines were also imposed on these businessmen.

Meanwhile, a sizable number of eateries and shops stopped using plastic items like carrying bags, plastic spoons, and forks and replaced them with alternatives.

However, businesses were still not clear on which plastic items were banned and which are allowed.

In his Gandhi Jayanti address also, PM Modi termed plastic as a major threat to sanitation and conservation of animal and environment and renewed his call to end the use of single-use plastic by 2022.