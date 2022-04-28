‘Not creating any political front, alternate agenda for party’: KCR on role of TRS in national politics

File photo

After adopting a resolution to play a key role in national politics, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said what is required is not political fronts but an alternative agenda to take the country on the path of progress.

As TRS celebrated its 21st foundation day today, the Telangana ruling party decided to venture out of regional politics into national politics.

Rao, while delivering a speech at the event at Hyderabad International Convention Centre, said, "Today, India needs alternative agenda which pave way the country towards the growth path. It should begin from a point."

On the call of some Left party leaders to unite all parties to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rao said that it is a "bad agenda."

"The dethroning of the ruling parties should not be the agenda. The relief is required for people and not the political parties. Several PMs and union government ruled the country. It is not the change of governments but the living standards of people. The time should come to live happily for all sections," he said.

Noting that the people are expecting KCR to announce a political front, Rao asserted to adopt a process which is similar to the Telangana growth for the development of the country.

"The country required alternative agenda and not an alternative political alliance. We need to find the venues. We should bring integrated agriculture policy, economic policy and also industrial policy, everyone should get the opportunity to work and provide the platforms. India should move towards growth and not for narrow political benefits. India needs progressive path and it required ideological base," the TRS chief said.

"The young MLAs of the TRS requested to float Bharata Rastra Samithi. Such ideas are coming out from the leaders," he added. Highlighting the achievements of the state government, Rao said that Telangana is moving fast in achieving development goals and also emerged as a role model in the country.

He also said that results have been achieved in drinking water supply, irrigation, power and welfare of all poorer sections. Lauding the state for its per capita Gross State Domestic Product, Rao said that it is more than the country’s per capita GDP.

"At the time of formation of Telangana, the GSDP was Rs 5 lakh crore and it is doubled to Rs 11.50 lakh crore," he added. "If the Centre performed on par with Telangana, the state’s GSDP would have crossed Rs 14.5 lakh crore. This is observed by CAG and other economic experts and it is a stark example that the Centre did not do well like Telangana," the Chief Minister said.

Telangana, he said, has surpassed other states and doubled the per capita income to Rs 2.78 lakh. Telangana stands number one in per capita power consumption, zero fluoride and tap water connections to every household, he added.

Hitting out at the Centre over paddy procurement, the TRS president also said, "We have reached to that stage where Centre is not ready to buy all the agriculture produce because of high production."

Noting that the party has expanded and emerged as an "invincible political outfit" to protect the state, Rao said that TRS did not have an office at the time of the launch and is now constructing its party office in Delhi.

"Land was bought at the cost of Rs 8.50 crore and another Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore will be spent on construction. In a 6 to 7 months time, the building will be opened. Except for Hyderabad and Warangal, the party offices are opened in 31 districts," he said.

