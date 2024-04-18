'Not an ordinary election': PM Modi sends personalised letters to NDA candidates ahead of first phase of Lok Sabha polls

Families across India, especially the senior members, would remember the difficulties they had gone through in the five decades of the Congress' rule, PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote personalised letters to all BJP-led National Democratic Alliance candidates contesting in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, asking them to convey his message to voters in their respective constituencies. This election is an opportunity to connect the country's present with a bright future, Modi said in his message.

BJP sources shared two of the letters sent by Modi -- one to Coimbatore candidate K Annamalai, who is also the president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, in English, and another in Hindi to its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni who is contesting from Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal.

The sources said the focus is also on taking the prime minister's message in regional languages.

Expressing confidence in Annamalai's win, Modi said he will tell people of his constituency that this is not an ordinary election.

''Through this letter, I would like to tell the people of your constituency that this is not an ordinary election. In the last 10 years, the quality of life of every section of society has improved, with many of these troubles removed. Yet, a lot more is still to be done and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for everyone,'' he said in a message which was also the theme of the communication to other NDA candidates too.

Families across India, especially the senior members, would remember the difficulties they had gone through in the five decades of the Congress' rule, Modi said.

''This election is an opportunity to connect our present with a bright future. Every vote that the BJP gets will go towards forming a stable government and impart momentum in our journey to become a developed nation by 2047,'' he added.

He urged BJP workers to make full use of the last few hours of the election campaign.

''I am aware that the summer heat poses problems to everyone. But this election is extremely important for the future of our nation. Therefore, I appeal to the voters to cast their votes early in the morning, before the heat sets in,'' Modi said. He told the candidates to convey his assurance to each voter that every moment of his time is dedicated to the welfare of fellow citizens.

In his letter to Annamalai, a former IPS officer who quit the service to join politics, Modi congratulated him on his decision to leave a prestigious job and commit to serving the people directly.

Modi said, ''You have been truly instrumental in fortifying the BJP's grassroots presence across Tamil Nadu, championing critical issues including law enforcement, governance, and youth empowerment. Coimbatore stands to gain immensely from your committed leadership.''

Modi also praised Baluni's hard work as a BJP leader and said he has raised development issues of Uttarakhand strongly as a Rajya Sabha member.

As many as 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories will go to the polls on April 19 in the first of the seven-phase elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)