North East Delhi Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

The Congress party on Sunday announced the latest candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, introducing ten new contenders. Among them, Kanhaiya Kumar’s name stood out as prominent selection, with whom the grand-old-party aims to win the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

The battleground for the North East Delhi constituency is all set for polling on May 25, 2024 (Phase 6). The results of this crucial Lok Sabha seat will be announced on June 4.

Who are the key candidates?

Kanhaiya Kumar, a 37-year-old figure notable for his past role as the president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union, emerged as the Congress nominee for North East Delhi. His opponent in this electoral clash is the incumbent BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, a well-known Bhojpuri actor-singer.

Kumar's political journey traces back to his 2019 bid for a seat in Bihar's Begusarai, representing the Communist Party of India (CPI). Despite his spirited campaign, he faced defeat against BJP stalwart and Union minister Giriraj Singh. Later, he joined the Congress party.

Manoj Tiwari looks to win the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat again.