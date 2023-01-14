Noida: Shopkeeper attacked by 2 men for refusing to replace jacket, watch video (Photo: Screengrab)

Noida: A shopkeeper was beaten up by two men for not changing a jacket bought by one of the accused. The incident reportedly took place in sector 20, Noida. One of the accused has been arrested in the matter.

A case has been registered against the two accused. The incident has been caught on camera which shows how two men first come to the shop with sticks and beat the shopkeeper. The men beat him until a bystander intervened.

Check out the video here:

WATCH 1 person arrested for beating a shopkeeper in Noida sector 20. A case has been registered against 2 people for hitting the shopkeeper after he denied to return a previously purchased item. CCTV footage medical report evidence receivedADCP Ashutosh Dwivedi pic.twitter.com/AQIQyvdQNX January 14, 2023

"One person arrested for beating a shopkeeper in Noida sector 20. A case has been registered against 2 people for hitting the shopkeeper after he denied to return a previously purchased item. CCTV footage & medical report evidence received," ADCP Ashutosh Dwivedi

