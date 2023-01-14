Search icon
Noida: Shopkeeper attacked by 2 men for refusing to replace jacket, watch video

Noida: A case has been registered against 2 people for hitting the shopkeeper.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 08:38 PM IST

Noida: A shopkeeper was beaten up by two men for not changing a jacket bought by one of the accused. The incident reportedly took place in sector 20, Noida. One of the accused has been arrested in the matter.

A case has been registered against the two accused. The incident has been caught on camera which shows how two men first come to the shop with sticks and beat the shopkeeper. The men beat him until a bystander intervened.

Check out the video here:

"One person arrested for beating a shopkeeper in Noida sector 20. A case has been registered against 2 people for hitting the shopkeeper after he denied to return a previously purchased item. CCTV footage & medical report evidence received,"  ADCP Ashutosh Dwivedi

