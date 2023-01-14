Search icon
Delhi: Man dragged on car's bonnet in Rajouri Garden, incident caught on camera

Delhi: The accused has been identified and a case has been registered in the matter.

Delhi: Man dragged on car's bonnet in Rajouri Garden, incident caught on camera (photo: Screengrab)

Delhi: A man was dragged on a car's bonnet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Thursday. The accused has been identified and is being interrogated, police said. A road rage incident led to this incident.

A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. The video shows a man lying on the bonnet of a car. A case under various sections of IPC, including 279, 323, 341, and 308, has been registered in the matter. 

The accused hit the person with the car and then dragged him on the bonnet of the car for about half a kilometre, reports suggest. Check out the video here:

