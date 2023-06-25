Noida news: Over Rs 500 core released for linking Jewar Airport with Yamuna, Delhi-Mumbai Expressways (representational image)

Noida news: The upcoming Noida International Airport will be an alternative to Delhi's IGI airport. Also known as Jewar International Airport, it being constructed near Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar District, Uttar Pradesh. Residents of Delhi NCR including Noida and Greater Noida will be able to take benefit of this airport once its completed.

The connectivity to reach the airport is being linked with better road connectivity. The airport will be connected to Yamuna Expressway and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. For the purpose, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has has released Rs 537 crore, according to reports.

The Jewar Airport will be connected with the Yamuna Expressway with 750 metre strech. It will have a 6-lane road. NHAI will construct an interchange on the Yamuna Expressway at the 30th km point, where the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will intersect with the Yamuna Expressway. Rs 179 crore will be spent for this road. The work is going to start soon.

The Noida Airport will also be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway via Ballabhgarh in Haryana. For this, a 31 kilometer long expressway is being built. The work on this project was started in may last month. The work of both these road networks will be done by NHAI. Jewar to Ballabhgarh link road will be ready within a year when the work begins at the site.

NHAI has sent the money in two installments to the construction company. Rs 358 crore has been released in one installment and Rs 179 crore in the second instalment. A target has been fixed to complete the network work by September 2023. With six runways once all its expansions are completed, Noida Airport will be India's and Asia's largest.

