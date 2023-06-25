Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Noida news: Over Rs 500 core released for linking Jewar Airport with Yamuna, Delhi-Mumbai Expressways

The Noida Airport will be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway via Ballabhgarh in Haryana.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

Noida news: Over Rs 500 core released for linking Jewar Airport with Yamuna, Delhi-Mumbai Expressways
Noida news: Over Rs 500 core released for linking Jewar Airport with Yamuna, Delhi-Mumbai Expressways (representational image)

Noida news: The upcoming Noida International Airport will be an alternative to Delhi's IGI airport. Also known as Jewar International Airport, it being constructed near Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar District, Uttar Pradesh. Residents of Delhi NCR including Noida and Greater Noida will be able to take benefit of this airport once its completed.

The connectivity to reach the airport is being linked with better road connectivity. The airport will be connected to Yamuna Expressway and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. For the purpose, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has has released Rs 537 crore, according to reports.

The Jewar Airport will be connected with the Yamuna Expressway with 750 metre strech. It will have a 6-lane road. NHAI will construct an interchange on the Yamuna Expressway at the 30th km point, where the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will intersect with the Yamuna Expressway. Rs 179 crore will be spent for this road. The work is going to start soon.

The Noida Airport will also be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway via Ballabhgarh in Haryana. For this, a 31 kilometer long expressway is being built. The work on this project was started in may last month. The work of both these road networks will be done by NHAI. Jewar to Ballabhgarh link road will be ready within a year when the work begins at the site.

NHAI has sent the money in two installments to the construction company. Rs 358 crore has been released in one installment and Rs 179 crore in the second instalment. A target has been fixed to complete the network work by September 2023. With six runways once all its expansions are completed, Noida Airport will be India's and Asia's largest.

READ | 'We did not ask for...': Protesting wrestlers break silence on exemption from Asian Games trials 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'
Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh gives out bossy vibes in stunning blazer-set
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 736 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.