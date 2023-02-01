Search icon
Noida news: Dog owners to be fined for non-registration of pet dogs as January 31 deadline expires

Noida new pet policy: The mandatory pet registration decision came in view of the increasing menace of dogs in the district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 06:30 PM IST

Noida news: The last date for registration of pet dogs and cats in Noida has expired on January 31. Now a survey will be conducted soon in the city and penalties will be imposed on the dog handlers who have not registered their pets.

Reports suggest a fine of Rs 200 will have to be paid in addition to the Rs 500 registration amount. If you do not get your pet dogs registered by February 28, then you will have to pay a fine of Rs 10 per day.

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Wednesday held a meeting with the officials of the Public Health Department in this regard. She has also issued directions to the department to address the ongoing work of the dog shelters across Noida.

As per the Noida Dog Policy, pet dog registration was mandated up to January 31, 2023. The decision came in view of the increasing menace of dogs in the district.

According to reports, till December 31, 2023, a total of 3,938 applications for registration of dogs and cats were received in the Noida Authority. Of these, 3,136 dogs or cats have been registered so far.

