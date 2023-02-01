Search icon
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch

The Sohna-Dausa stretch will bring down transit time between Delhi and Jaipur to an unprecedented 2 hours.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 01, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

The drive from national capital Delhi to Rajasthan capital Jaipur will be a matter of just 120 minutes. The travel town will be cut down to half from 4-5 hours once the much-awaited Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is inaugurated on February 12, 2023.

The Sohna-Dausa stretch will bring down transit time between Delhi and Jaipur to an unprecedented 2 hours, Union Minister of Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari recently revealed. The Central Minister also shared stunning photos of the highway.

1. 270 kms in two hours

270 kms in two hours
1/5

The distance between Delhi and Jaipur is around 270 kms. Currently, commuters have to plan their trips in specific time brackets to avoid congestion. Opening of the Sohna-Dausa stretch will be a massive connectivity boost in the region.

2. First leg of flagship Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

First leg of flagship Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
2/5

Going from Sohna in Haryana to Dausa in Rajasthan, the stretch is the first leg of the nearly 1,390 kilometres long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The massive infrastructure project will bring travel time between India’s political capital and economic capital to just 12 hours from the current 24 hours.

3. Timeline of the project

Timeline of the project
3/5

While the Sohna-Dausa stretch is complete and will be opened this month, the entire Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is slated for completion by March 2023. A number of stretches including legs in Madhya Pradesh and the final Vadodara-Virar section are nearing completion.

4. Flexible for future needs

Flexible for future needs
4/5

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a wide and swift route with eight lanes and there is ample space for expansion of lanes to 12, to cater to future needs.

5. Covering five states

Covering five states
5/5

Between Delhi and Mumbai, the expressway will cover Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, the highway. 

