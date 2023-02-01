Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch

The Sohna-Dausa stretch will bring down transit time between Delhi and Jaipur to an unprecedented 2 hours.

The drive from national capital Delhi to Rajasthan capital Jaipur will be a matter of just 120 minutes. The travel town will be cut down to half from 4-5 hours once the much-awaited Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is inaugurated on February 12, 2023.

The Sohna-Dausa stretch will bring down transit time between Delhi and Jaipur to an unprecedented 2 hours, Union Minister of Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari recently revealed. The Central Minister also shared stunning photos of the highway.