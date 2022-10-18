Search icon
Noida Lotus Boulevard case: List of 5 deadly dog attacks

Here are five instances where stray dogs either fatally mauled humans or left them with serious injuries.

A toddler's intestines were torn out in a stray dog attack in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday night, shocking the nation. Despite a lengthy procedure on Tuesday morning, the infant of seven months passed away. Action against the ineffective authorities has been demanded by irate citizens.
 
Nationwide shockwaves have been caused by the occurrence. It is not an isolated incident, though. In India, the stray dog problem has gotten out of control. Indian streets are overrun with stray dogs, some of which are very vicious, making the roads dangerous. Dog bites happen frequently. (Also Read: Viral video: Stylish crow flaunts its 'jalwa' in THIS adorable ramp walk)
 
Let us examine 5 recent examples where dogs either fatally mauled individuals or badly harmed them as the street dog scourge spreads.

  1. June 1, 2022- Bangalore: Two kids were attacked by a pack of dogs in the night at AGB Layout on Hesaraghatta Road in Bengaluru. The three-year-old kid had 10 dog bites on various parts of his body, while the other five-year-old child had two.
  2. April 6, 2022- Lucknow: A bunch of stray dogs attacked two small kids in Lucknow’s Musaheb Ganj area. One of the kids died instantly and the other was badly injured. Kids got injured while they were coming back from their mother's cosmetic shop.
  3. April 30, 2022- Srinagar, J&K: 17 tourists, 22 locals were injured in an attack in Jammu and Kashmir.  The incident took place in the Dalgate area. The tourists were enjoying the sight when they were pounced upon. All of them were admitted to hospital.
  4. September 13, 2022: Kozhikode: A video of a 12 year old boy went viral on social media; The stray dog was seen leaping at the boy Nooras, who was riding a bicycle in front of his house in a narrow lane near Govinda Vilasam School at Arakkinar.
  5. October 14, 2022: Balangir, Odisha: In the Patnagarh block of the Balangir district's Balipata panchayat, a stray dog killed a three-year-old girl. When the girl was playing near her house in the morning, the dog jumped onto her. The three-year-old was hurt all over her body, including her neck and head. She was brought to the hospital in a serious condition, but she was beyond saving. According to reports, the stray dog also assaulted 12 additional Balipata and Kalangapali people.
