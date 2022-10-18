Noida Lotus Boulevard case: List of 5 deadly dog attacks

A toddler's intestines were torn out in a stray dog attack in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday night, shocking the nation. Despite a lengthy procedure on Tuesday morning, the infant of seven months passed away. Action against the ineffective authorities has been demanded by irate citizens.

Nationwide shockwaves have been caused by the occurrence. It is not an isolated incident, though. In India, the stray dog problem has gotten out of control. Indian streets are overrun with stray dogs, some of which are very vicious, making the roads dangerous. Dog bites happen frequently.

Let us examine 5 recent examples where dogs either fatally mauled individuals or badly harmed them as the street dog scourge spreads.