Viral video: Stylish crow flaunts its 'jalwa' in THIS adorable ramp walk

In a clip that has gone viral online, a crow can be seen doing a stylish walk just like a model on a ramp.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The internet is a treasure trove of videos that can instantly make you smile. And, as always, we're here to help you beat the boring day. In a clip that has gone viral online, a crow can be seen doing a stylish walk just like a model on a ramp. It's adorable and will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. The video is shared on Twitter by user named @Gabriele_Corno.

In the now-viral video, a crow is seen walking on a railing with swag and style that has won the hearts of netizens. We are sure that the clip might just be the cutest thing you will watch today. "This crow is a model worthy of the most prestigious fashion shows" reads the video caption. 

The video has been shared back on October 15. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 788k views and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens were impressed to watch the clip and they took to the comments section to express the same.

“And I do my little dance on the CATWALK…on the catwalk Now who’s laughing?),” posted a Twitter user. “Love crows. I have book, A Crow I Know, & I enjoy saying the simple rhyming line of it. Today, 2 crows were perfectly spaced 1 crow's length apart today on a power line, their bodies just perfectly in a line, so pretty.,” expressed another. “Methinks I may need to practice my 'catwalk' strut  hahaha!! The heels are a killer on the feeties.... lol! ,” commented a third. “So adorable, loved the walk” wrote a fourth.

 

