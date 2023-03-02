Noida International Airport: Japanese Industrial City to be set up, 16 UK companies to provide 20,000 jobs near Jewar

Noida International Airport: These companies will be allotted the land in Sector 7. (Representational)

The Indian partnership forum signed an MoU of Rs 4,000 crore in the UP Global Investors Summit. On Wednesday, the forum's president Dr Mohan Kaul met with the Yamuna Authority's CEO Dr Arunveer Singh. He said 16 companies will come to Noida in two phases. In the first phase, six companies will arrive near the Noida International Airport.

These 16 companies will make electronic products at Yamuna City. The forum has demanded 130 hectares of land which will be allotted in the next six months. The area of the land will be 130 hectares. Around 20,000 people will receive jobs from these companies.

At Yamuna City's Sector 7, a Japanese Industrial City will also be established.

Indian businessmen based in the United Kingdom want to invest in Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna City near Jewar.

All these companies belong to the electronics sector. These include medical devices, artificial intelligence, clean energy, hydrogen energy etc.

These companies will be allotted the land in Sector 7. Patented products will be manufactured here.

Noida International Airport will be built in four phases by 2050. The first phase of the mega project is slated to be completed by September 29, 2024. The UP government wants to start at least one runway from the airport by the construction deadline.

The authorities are building a multi-modal transport hub at the Noida International Airport. They are also building a film city, a fintech city and several commercial and residential projects.

The Noida International Airport will also be connected to Delhi's IGI airport via metro trains.