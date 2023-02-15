Noida, Greater Noida residents get dedicated cyber helpline, call this number to report crime

Noida, Greater Noida residents get dedicated cyber helpline | Photo: Pixabay

A new dedicated helpline number has been opened up for Noida and Greater Noida residents. People living in Noida and Greater Noida can report a crime by calling on the number-- 0120-4846100. Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh inaugurated the helpline on Wednesday. He said that this initiative aims to resolve matters in a time-bound manner with transparency.

This is a round-the-clock service and it is a dedicated helpline at the district level for filing complaints and is in addition to the central government's existing cyber helpline number '1930', she said.

"The new cyber helpline has been launched today in view of the rising number of cases of cyber crimes, including financial and non-financial. The complaints have been for individuals, and since Noida and Greater Noida have a lot of private companies, there have been cyber complaints from them also," Singh said.

Giving out figures to highlight the prominence of cybercrime, she said around 20,000 cases of the crime have been lodged in Gautam Buddh Nagar since 2020 and more than 8,000 were lodged in 2022 alone.

"More than Rs 1 crore of complainants has been recovered with the help of police action but this is a piecemeal amount only," the police commissioner said, noting that the pendency rate in such cases is also high.

Read: Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to have 4 underpasses for smooth travel, people of this area will benefit, details inside

Flanked by all top police officers at the launch, the police commissioner appealed to the people of Noida and Greater Noida to use the helpline number 0120-4846100 to report any sort of cybercrime.

"For using the helpline, the best thing would be to report any cyber offence at the earliest to the police so that action could be taken and the duped money be frozen at the culprit's end because usually after 24 hours, the money is withdrawn through ATMs and chances of recovery reduce," Singh said.

(With inputs from PTI)