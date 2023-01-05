Noida Fintech City, UP's mini Mumbai, to be built near Film City, Jewar Airport; distance from Greater Noida to be 40 km

Noida-Greater Noida Fintech city: The proposed plan of the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

New Delhi: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority will set up a Fintech City near the Noida International Airport and Film City. Around 700 acres of land has been reserved for the Noida Fintech City.

The Yamuna Authority has prepared a DPR for the mega project. In the first phase, development will be done on 250 acres of land. It will be called Mini Mumbai.

The Fintech city will have facilities like a stock exchange, crown funding, insurance companies, corporate companies, research and development facilities, shopping centres, e-payment gateway platforms, digital money, SEBI and RBI's offices, data centres, five-star hotels, commercial complexes etc.

The Noida Fintech city will be at a distance of just 3 kilometers from the Noida International Airport. It will be 60 kilometers from Noida, 40 kilometers from Greater Noida, 130 km from Agra, 53 km from Faridabad, 80 km from Gurugram and 75 km from Ghaziabad.

It will also be just 65 km from Aligarh. It will take just 3 minutes to reach the Fintech city.

The Fintech city will be near International Film City, Electronic Manufacturing Hub, Medical Device Park, Logistics Park, Toy Park, Apparel Park and the Heritage city.

The Noida Fintech city will have facilities like metro connectivity, restaurants, hotels etc, reported Tricity Today.

The Noida International Airport is being constructed in Jewar. It is expected to be finished before the end of the year 2024. It is aimed at relieving pressure on Delhi's IGI Airport.