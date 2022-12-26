Noida Char Murti Chowk: Zomato employee mowed down by speeding Maruti Ciaz

Noida: They have not revealed who was driving the car. (Representational)

Noida: A Zomato delivery boy was mowed down by a car near Noida's CharMurti Chowk on the intervening night of December 25 and December 26. According to the Noida police, the man was moving on a two-wheeler when the car hit him.

The Sector 113 police reached the spot and took the man to Bisrakh Hospital in Greater Noida where he died of his injuries.

The make of the car was Maruti. It was apparently a Maruti Ciaz.

The man who died has been identified as Parvinder Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad.

The car is in police's custody.

They have not revealed who was driving the car.

Investigation is on.