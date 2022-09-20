Noida: 4 killed, 9 injured after wall of Jal Vayu Vihar society collapses

On Tuesday morning, according to sources, the boundary wall of the Jal Vayu Vihar society in Sector 21, Noida , fell. It's possible that a few people are buried underneath the collapse's wreckage. As per media reports, four people have died while nine have been admitted to the hospital for treatment after the incident.

According to Noida DM Suhas LY, drainage repair work that was being done close to Jal Vayu Vihar in Sec 21 is thought to be what caused the wall to collapse. According to a report by ANI, workers were removing bricks when the wall crashed down.

Noida DM noted that Noida Authority had given contract for drainage repair work near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sec 21. When labourers were pulling out bricks, wall collapsed which will be investigated. Received info of 2 deaths each (total 4)at District Hospital and Kailash Hospital.

Speaking to media about the current situation, DM said, "Rescue operation is underway. Details of the injured people are being ascertained. The area is being searched as a precautionary measure. All teams are present here." Using a JCB machine, authorities are currently attempting to clean the rubble.

The fire brigade department is also on site to assist with cleanup efforts and search operations for any victims of injury. The event happened in Noida Sector-21, close to Jalvayu Vihar. Police officers and civilians are working together to conduct rescue operations.

(With inputs from ANI)