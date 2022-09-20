Search icon
Sreenivasan murder: Police arrest PFI worker, 23rd accused in Kerala murder case

Subair was murdered in Elupplly Palakkad district on April 15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

The police have also recovered a laptop and two mobile phones from the PFI leader's possession (File)

A leader of the Popular Front of India was arrested on Monday for allegedly murdering an RSS worker in Kerala's Palakkad in April. The accused has been identified as PFI's Aboobaker Siddik. He allegedly hid those involved in the murder of Sreenivasan, who was hacked to death on April 16 in retaliation to the murder of PFI worker Subair.  

Both these cases were handed over for probe to a special investigation team headed by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order.

"He is the 23rd accused in the Sreenivasan murder case which has been arrested for conspiring, prompting others, and helping the culprits- in the knowledge of their organisation- hide...He was taken into custody from his house and his arrest has been recorded," said the investigating officer, DSP Anil Kumar.

The police have also recovered a laptop and two mobile phones from the PFI leader's possession and have been examining them. He will be produced before the court, DSP said."More arrests will be reported soon," he added.

As per police, Siddik was allegedly involved along with a group of PFI workers in preparing the list of politicians to be targeted. These leaders belonged to the BJP, CPI (M) and Youth League, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

With inputs from ANI

